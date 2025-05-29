ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

One of northern Ont.’s first gay bars to hold fundraiser for local hospice

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Sudbury hospice hosts session on dying well Hundreds of people took part in a session Wednesday called ‘Dying Well … Let’s Talk,’ hosted by the Maison McCulloch Hospice.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.