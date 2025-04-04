ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northwestern Ont. woman wins $250K lotto prize

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Dorothy Whitefish of Fort Frances, Ont., won the $250,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier. (OLG photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.