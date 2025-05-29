ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern legal clinics receive funding to support victims of sexual harassment

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

The funding will support four clinics in northern Ontario: Algoma Community Legal Clinic (Sault Ste Marie), Keewaytinok Native Legal Services (Moosonee), Kinna-aweya Legal Clinic (Thunder Bay), and the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic. (Lyndsay Aelick/CTV News)