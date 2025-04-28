ADVERTISEMENT

Loaded firearm, $200K in drugs seized in Cochrane

By Dan Bertrand

Ontario Provincial Police seized a loaded 10mm handgung, a cellphone and about $6,000 in cash along with an estimated $200,000 of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin in Cochrane following a 911 call on April 27, 2025. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)