Northern Ontario

Five people in the Sault charged with drug and weapons offences following police raid

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Sault police found drugs suspected to be 389.08 grams of fentanyl, 14.99 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun, a revolver, ammunition, six cellphones, three digital weigh scales, drug packaging materials and a cutting agent. (Sault police photo)