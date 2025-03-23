ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Canadore College receives largest single donation in its history

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Canadore College Foundation’s biggest donation The Canadore College Foundation got quite a gift Friday – their biggest donation ever – $2 million from the Joyce Family Foundation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.