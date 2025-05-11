ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Be aware of the rules, northern Ont. police warn drone users

By Cory Nordstrom

Published

Police remind drone owners to follow the rules Police in northern Ontario are reminding people who fly drones they can face hefty fines if they don't respect Canada's drone regulations.


















