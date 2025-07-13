Skip to main content
Sections
Shopping Trends
Opens in new window
Local
Wildfires
CTV News App
Watch
CTV News Now
In Pictures
Sign In
Sign In
Download Our App
Atlantic
Nova Scotia
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Newfoundland and Labrador
Barrie
Calgary
Lethbridge
Edmonton
Kitchener
Guelph
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Sudbury
North Bay
Sault Ste. Marie
Timmins
Ottawa
Kingston
Brockville
Pembroke
Regina
Yorkton
Saskatoon
Prince Albert
Toronto
Watch
Weather
Peel
Hamilton
Durham
York
Halton
Niagara
Queen's Park
Toronto City Hall
In Pictures
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Wildfires
Canada
Local Spotlight
Royal Family
Politics
Nanos
Power Play
Question Period
Federal Election 2025
World
Russia-Ukraine War
Israel-Hamas War
America Votes
CTV News Now
Watch
CTV National News
Captured on Camera
Politics
Lifestyle
Consumer
Health
Entertainment
Technology
Autos
Environment
Live
In Pictures
Trump's Tariffs
Business
Inflation
Real Estate
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Sports
Opinion
Highly Engaged
Shopping Trends
Opens in new window
Contact Us
Stox
Newsletters
CP24
Opens in new window
BNN Bloomberg
Opens in new window
ADVERTISEMENT
Northern Ontario
News
Air quality advisories issued as wildfire smoke blankets northern Ont.
By
Dan Bertrand
Opens in new window
Published:
July 13, 2025 at 1:55PM EDT
Playing null of undefined
Air quality expert discusses impact of wildfires, smoke duration, and long-term preparedness
CTV National News: Rethinking air quality warnings amid rising heat and humidity
How to protect yourself and your family from wildfire smoke
How wildfire smoke can harm your health
Wildfires, smoke and mental health in Canada
Lower air quality poses risks for asthma patients
Wildfire smoke poses serious lung health risks, experts warn
As Canada's wildfire season begins, what will air quality be like over the next few months?
How westerly winds are blowing wildfire smoke to other regions of Canada
Minimizing the risks of wildfire smoke