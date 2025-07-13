ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Air quality advisories issued as wildfire smoke blankets northern Ont.

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Playing null of undefined
Air quality expert discusses impact of wildfires, smoke duration, and long-term preparedness

Air quality expert discusses impact of wildfires, smoke duration, and long-term preparedness

CTV National News: Rethinking air quality warnings amid rising heat and humidity

CTV National News: Rethinking air quality warnings amid rising heat and humidity

How to protect yourself and your family from wildfire smoke

How to protect yourself and your family from wildfire smoke

How wildfire smoke can harm your health

How wildfire smoke can harm your health

Wildfires, smoke and mental health in Canada

Wildfires, smoke and mental health in Canada

Lower air quality poses risks for asthma patients

Lower air quality poses risks for asthma patients

Wildfire smoke poses serious lung health risks, experts warn

Wildfire smoke poses serious lung health risks, experts warn

As Canada's wildfire season begins, what will air quality be like over the next few months?

As Canada's wildfire season begins, what will air quality be like over the next few months?

How westerly winds are blowing wildfire smoke to other regions of Canada

How westerly winds are blowing wildfire smoke to other regions of Canada

Minimizing the risks of wildfire smoke

Minimizing the risks of wildfire smoke