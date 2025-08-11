ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Politics

Voters head to polls for closely watched Quebec byelection in Arthabaska

By The Canadian Press

Published

Eric Duhaime, Conservative Party of Quebec leader and candidate for the Quebec byelection in the Arthabaska riding is interviewed in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., Wednesday, July 23, 2025. A byelection is scheduled for the riding on August 11, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.