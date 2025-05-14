ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Federal Election News 2025

Bloc member who lost by 1 vote considers ‘all options’ after report of ballot problem

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Terrebonne woman’s mail-in ballot was rejected due to an error by Elections Canada, leading the Liberal Party of Canada to win the riding by a single vote.


















