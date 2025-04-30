ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

‘The future of surgery’: MUHC unveils new centre harnessing surgical robotics and AI

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Superior Centre for Surgical Performance and Robotics (SuPER) uses robotics and AI to serve a wide range of medical disciplines, including cardiology, radiology and many forms of surgery. In the photo, the Terry Sarcobot robot can cut through bone with incomparable precision. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)