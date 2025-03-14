ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec’s Xavier Dolan directs Elton John’s latest ‘anthem for LGBTQ+ youth’

By Erika Morris

Published

Xavier Dolan poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)