Quebec Solidaire calls on churches to take in homeless people

QS co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal along with MNAs Andrés Fontecilla, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (derrière Mme Ghazal), Manon Massé et Alejandra Zaga Mendez. The opposition party would like churches not in full use to be converted to house Montreal's homeless. (Pierre Saint-Arnaud / The Canadian Press)

(Pierre Saint-Arnaud/THE CANADIAN PRESS)