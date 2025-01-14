ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec sending more water bombers to California after aircraft struck by drone

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec’s firefighting planes assist California as wildfires displace thousands, with residents like Catherine Loubier facing ongoing danger.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.