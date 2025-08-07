Quebec minister disappointed after race considered in reduced sentence for Black man

Quebec's legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas. Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for the fight against racism, introduced the motion which condemns the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an "obvious example" of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada's history of colonialism. Skeete responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot