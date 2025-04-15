ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Poll finds many Quebecers say Canada can deal with Trump better than sovereign Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Published

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 14, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.