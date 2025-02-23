ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Multiple Canadian cities hold rallies to mark third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

By The Canadian Press

Published

Demonstrators fly Ukrainian flags while rallying in Halifax on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 during a global day of action marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.