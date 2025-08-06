ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Meet ‘Edras,’ the 12-pound lobster that sold in Quebec for $170

By Amy Luft

Published

Esdras, a 12.34-lb lobster was sold by a Mirabel fish market after getting a lot of attnetion online (photo: Poissonnerie Les Deux Gaspésiens)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.