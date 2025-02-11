ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Meta's $9-million class-action settlement presented to Quebec judge for approval

By The Canadian Press

Published

A judge has heard from lawyers regarding a $9 million settlement that social media giant Meta has agreed to pay to settle a Quebec class action lawsuit over allegations of violating privacy by sharing information with third parties. A Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thibault Camus


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.