ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Labour minister urges mediation to help settle Montreal transit mechanics strike

By The Canadian Press

Published

A special constable from the Société de transport de Montréal locks the doors to the metro station due to the strike from STM maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.