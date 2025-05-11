ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Herschel Segal, founder of Canadian brands Le Château and DavidsTea, has died

By The Canadian Press

Published

Le Chateau founder Herschel Segal smiles after the company's annual meeting in Montreal on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















