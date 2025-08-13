ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Grocery and drugstore retailer Metro reports $323M Q3 profit, up from $296M

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Metro store is seen in Ste-Therese, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.