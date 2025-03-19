ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadiens snap Senators' six-game winning streak with 6-3 victory

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak (28) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)



















