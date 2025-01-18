ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Boreen scores twice to lead Montreal Victoire to 4-2 win over Minnesota Frost

By The Canadian Press

Montreal Victoire's Claire Dalton (42) scores against Minnesota Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday, January 17, 2025. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes) (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)