‘We’re nowhere near that’: Ontario falling short of meeting 2025 accessibility targets

By Scott Miller

Published

Danny Steeves stands in front of Listowel’s Dairy Queen on March 14 2025. The only business he knows of that installed a permanent ramp for accessibility purposes after he secured 16 temporary wheelchair ramps for Listowel businesses 10 years ago. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)