ADVERTISEMENT

London

Layoffs expected, as local auto industry reacts to new Trump tariffs

By Bryan Bicknell

Published

In this Dec. 21, 2006, file photo, an auto worker puts a wiring harness in an empty vehicle body during production of the General Motors' Chevrolet Equinox, Pontiac Torrent and the Suzuki XL7 at the CAMI Automotive facility in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP, File)