Huron County veterans embark on ‘Ruck March’ to raise awareness of first responders’ PTSD

Mark Morse, a 16-year military veteran from Goderich and Chris Fedorko, a 13-year OPP member from Exeter, are doing a 66 kilometre “ruck march” from Goderich to Ipperwash on August 30th, to raise awareness of the struggles and lack of supports for military veterans and first responders suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and operational stress injury, that often leads to death by suicide. July 17, 2025. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)