London

Howden breaks down on witness stand in sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates

By Kristylee Varley

Updated

Published

Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote arrive at the Lonodon, Ont. courthouse on May 22, 2025. The five men are accused of sexual assault from events in London on June 19, 2018. (Source: Pool)