ADVERTISEMENT

London

E.M.’s testimony not credible, judge says in opening remarks. Hockey sex assault trial live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Protesters shout as hockey players arrive at court for a judge’s verdict

Protesters shout as hockey players arrive at court for a judge’s verdict

Breaking down definition of consent in hockey players’ sexual assault trial

Breaking down definition of consent in hockey players’ sexual assault trial

Sexual assault trial highlights issue of legal definitions of consent

Sexual assault trial highlights issue of legal definitions of consent

CTV National News: Awaiting the verdict in the World Juniors sex assault trial

CTV National News: Awaiting the verdict in the World Juniors sex assault trial

Criminal defence lawyer on what to expect ahead of Hockey Canada sex assault trial ruling

Criminal defence lawyer on what to expect ahead of Hockey Canada sex assault trial ruling



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.