ADVERTISEMENT

London

Defence questions whether E.M. was a ‘reliable witness’ in closing arguments of Hockey Canada trial

By Lauren Stallone

Published

A composite image of five photographs shows (left to right) Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote, former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, arriving at the London Courthouse in London, Ont. on May 20, 2025. (Source: TSN)