‘Using waste material makes sense’: Mysterious artist Junko turns trash into giant sculptures
Beneath a downtown Vancouver office tower, two creatures spring from the sidewalk. The futuristic, bug-like sculptures are made from old car parts, scrap metal and tossed out shoes.
The art installation, called “Habitat,” was created by a mysterious street artist named Junko.
Habitat, which can be spotted in Vancouver's business district, was created by Montreal-based artist Junko. (CTV News, Gary Barndt)Taking trash and twisting it into larger than life pieces is something the Montreal-based artist has been doing since 2020.
Their work, which is often inspired by animals and insects, has not only popped up in Quebec and B.C., but also in Ontario.
One of Junko's art installations on display in Montreal. (COURTESY: JUNKO)While the creations are prominent in public places, Junko prefers to remain anonymous. When meeting with CTV News at a park in Metro Vancouver, they were dressed in a camouflage hooded sweater, grey cargo pants and black gloves.
They also wore sunglasses and a dark scarf that covered most of their face. Their secrecy is intentional, because Junko wants their art to speak for itself.
"I enjoy sharing my work in public, but I like to leave the work open to interpretation," the artist said.
Junko, the anonymous street artist, spotted in Vancouver's Strathcona Park during an interview with CTV National News. (CTV News, Melanie Nagy)Junko's sculptures are a form of street art, which is meant to be visual, accessible, inclusive and thought provoking. The British Journal of Aesthetics describes the genre as "neither officially sanctioned public art, nor institutionally condoned."
While Junko has long been drawn to art, starting with sketching dinosaurs as a child, they admit "street art culture" and its "element of mystery" is a source of inspiration.
Before starting a project, Junko scours alleys, parks and garbage lots in search of reusable material. The artists' goal, is to recycle and repurpose the things most people throw out.
"I've always enjoyed exploring my environment and collecting things that I find," they said. "So using waste materials just makes sense to me."
They add when walking around different cities they see the amount of trash that accumulates, and it’s a "no brainer to use some of it for creating art."
Junko says they have experience in sustainable construction, which means building with renewable and recyclable resources.
"This body of work is the result of applying that experience to my art practice."
A recent example of Junko’s art can be spotted hanging from an overpass located in East Vancouver. Clinging to the cement is a giant black spider made from discarded items such as windshield wipers.
An artist named Junko is giving Vancouver commuters quite the shock with a new spider installment along the Millennium Line. (Instagram)Since the unusual sculpture appeared in mid-March, it has been generating a whole lot of buzz in the community. Dozens of people pass by the area every day, with many stopping just to take a peek at the installation, which Junko named "Phobia.”
However, not everyone is a fan of the piece. Not long after it popped-up, city officials say they received complaints it was creeping out some Vancouver commuters.
In response, the artwork was deemed unsanctioned and a decision was made to have it removed.
“It’s got tons of people talking, which is the whole point of public art. The problem with it is that they didn't go through public art process the city has,” said Vancouver City Councillor Peter Meiszner. “One of the issues with the location of it is that it’s above an active rail line so there are some concerns there.”
When asked about the controversy, Junko said "I think it is a shame, as there's a lot of people that really enjoy the artwork being there and it isn't hurting anyone". The artist also reiterated that it's entirely made out of reused material collected in Vancouver, which they feel shines a light on the importance of reducing waste.
As part of its vision, Vancouver has committed to being a zero-waste community by 2040.
After their work was ordered out, Junko took to their Instagram page, calling on followers to flood the city with positive feedback in an attempt to "save spidey."
While the art’s future is in limbo, Meiszner says it’s very unlikely it can remain where it is. Staff are being asked to work with the artist to find a new home for the controversial arachnid.
If, in the end, the spider is squashed, Junko says they'll move on to their next creation, because nothing will stop them from pursuing their passion. So, keep your eyes peeled, because you never know where Junko's street art will next appear.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Freeland's green economy spending aimed at competing with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says clean energy and green technology spending may not have been the big-ticket items of the 2023 federal budget if it weren’t for the need to compete with infrastructure spending in the United States.
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced
In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.
Was Stonehenge a giant calendar? New research suggests maybe not
Stonehenge's purpose has long been a mystery, with some researchers proposing that it may have been an ancient solar calendar. But now, new analysis suggests the calendar theory is unsubstantiated.
Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less-smart humans: new study
A new study published by Canadian researchers suggests that kindergarten-age children would rather be taught by a competent robot than an incompetent human.
‘Using waste material makes sense’: Mysterious artist Junko turns trash into giant sculptures
A mysterious, Montreal-based street artist named Junko is generating buzz in Metro Vancouver with futuristic, bug-like sculptures made from old car parts, scrap metal and tossed out shoes.
New research finds subtle brain changes in pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients
A new peer-reviewed study from the Medical University of South Carolina report in Brain Connectivity has found individualized brain fingerprints which can help diagnose early Alzheimer's disease.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Canada
-
Police identify last two victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Vancouver ranks No.1 in Canada as a destination city for 'mindful travellers': KAYAK
Eleven Canadian cities are among the world’s top destinations for travellers with sustainability in mind, according to the 2023 City Index for Mindful Travellers, created by travel website KAYAK.
-
'It's really sad': Neighbour describes chaotic scene after Calgary house explosion
Rima Rifai thought her furnace had exploded Monday when the house across the street burst into a ball of fire, sending 10 people to hospital with serious injuries.
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Bust of Mahatma Gandhi beheaded on B.C. university campus
Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward after security at Simon Fraser University discovered the head of the school's Mahatma Gandhi bust had been removed.
-
Asylum seekers in Atlantic Canada struggle to obtain legal counsel
An influx of asylum seekers into Canada via unofficial border crossings has prompted the federal government to relocate refugees from Quebec as far as Atlantic provinces, some more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away, and hire a risk mitigation company to deal with the record surge.
World
-
After school shooting, Tennessee gun laws likely to remain lax
As Nashville residents reeled from a fatal grade school shooting that left six dead, a federal judge quietly cleared the way to drop the minimum age for Tennesseans to carry handguns publicly without a permit to 18 -- just two years after a new law set the age at 21.
-
Israel's Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Tuesday said his country's intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens.
-
Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting
Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. These are the three children and three adults whose lives were taken by the shooter.
-
Brazil hits 700,000 virus deaths, 2nd highest in the world
Brazil's government on Tuesday reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the South American nation, which has the second most victims of the virus after the United States.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Ex-Californian sentenced for child mutilation-sex scheme
A former Southern California man who convinced troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged one to become his sex slave was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in U.S. federal prison.
Politics
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Freeland's green economy spending aimed at competing with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says clean energy and green technology spending may not have been the big-ticket items of the 2023 federal budget if it weren’t for the need to compete with infrastructure spending in the United States.
-
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
Health
-
New research finds subtle brain changes in pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients
A new peer-reviewed study from the Medical University of South Carolina report in Brain Connectivity has found individualized brain fingerprints which can help diagnose early Alzheimer's disease.
-
For the first time in years, researchers have identified a new susceptibility gene for breast cancer: study
A new gene connected to hereditary breast cancer susceptibility has been identified in what researchers are calling a landmark study.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Sci-Tech
-
Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less-smart humans: new study
A new study published by Canadian researchers suggests that kindergarten-age children would rather be taught by a competent robot than an incompetent human.
-
Could Canada soon standardize USB chargers? Feds looking into it, budget says
Tucked into the 2023 federal budget unveiled on Tuesday in Ottawa, the Liberals have announced plans to explore implementing a standard charging port across Canada, in an effort to save Canadians some money and reduce waste.
-
New source of water found in moon samples from China mission
Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission.
Entertainment
-
Feel the Force: Hamill carries 'Star Wars' voice to Ukraine
It's a surreal moment in an already surreal war: the grave but calming baritone of actor Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker of 'Star Wars,' urging people to take cover whenever Russia unleashes another aerial bombardment on Ukraine.
-
Angelique Kidjo, Chris Blackwell, Arvo Part awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize
Five-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Island Records founder Chris Blackwell and Estonian composer Arvo Part have won the 2023 Polar Music Prize, a Swedish music award.
-
Prince Harry returns to court in tabloid phone hacking case
Prince Harry returned to a London court Tuesday for a second day of hearings to see if the phone hacking lawsuit he brought with Elton John and other celebrities can withstand a challenge from the publisher of The Daily Mail.
Business
-
Federal government outlines $83B in clean economy tax credits in bid to compete with U.S. incentives
Serious money is heading for Canadian industries looking to reduce emissions after the federal government unveiled its answer to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
-
Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations
Flair Airlines said this week that it has reimbursed almost all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money -- while others say no refunds have come through at all.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. markets slightly down
Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain Tuesday thanks to strength in the energy sector, while U.S. markets were slightly down.
Lifestyle
-
‘Using waste material makes sense’: Mysterious artist Junko turns trash into giant sculptures
A mysterious, Montreal-based street artist named Junko is generating buzz in Metro Vancouver with futuristic, bug-like sculptures made from old car parts, scrap metal and tossed out shoes.
-
71-year-old Canadian woman runs every single day for more than 1,000 days
It may seem improbable - even impossible to some - but each day for the last three years, a 71-year-old Toronto woman has laced up her shoes, put one foot in front of the other, and headed out for a run
-
'Be myself': Growing training spaces for trans and non-binary fitness
Alex Jung found his way back to the water in 2018 and began instructing other trans swimmers. But, he says, it was a 'challenging pursuit' without a community. Now creating that sense of support is becoming more mainstream at local fitness centres.
Sports
-
-
More work needed to make hockey safe for is LGBTQ2S+ people: former pro player
Brock McGillis is working to change the sport he loves through a new non-profit, Alphabet Sports Collective, which looks to make hockey safer for people of all sexualities and gender identities.
-
Federal government directs $13.8 million towards safe sport in budget
The Canadian government committed $13.8 million in Tuesday's budget to addressing safe sport issues that have dominated headlines over the last year.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose
U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash.
-
New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry
California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation's first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation's most populous state last summer.
-
Formula Equal: Inside the plans to launch a '50 per cent male, 50 per cent female' F1 team
Craig Pollock's latest project, Formula Equal, would be the first team in the sport that's 50 per cent men and 50 per cent women, he says, with that equal split applying across the whole organization -- from the cockpit to the engineers to the boardroom.