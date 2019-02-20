

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Nearly 1.5 million Canadians between the ages of 25 and 64 consider themselves to be in a couple with a partner who lives somewhere else.

New data from Statistics Canada shows that the proportion of “living-apart-together” Canadians has been steadily increasing over the past decade-plus, going from six per cent of the in-a-relationship population in 2006 to nine per cent in 2017.

Younger adults are more likely to report living away from their partner, with 20 per cent of coupled-up Canadians between the ages of 25 and 34 saying it’s the case for them. That number falls to seven per cent when the age range is increased to 35 to 54, and five per cent for 55-to-64-year-olds.

Asked why they were not living with their partner, 34 per cent of respondents told StatCan it was an intentional choice. Another 15 per cent said they and their partner had never considered living together.

These couples might be living away from each other, but they don’t seem to be living far away from each other. About 80 per cent of “living-apart-together” Canadians said they live in the same province as their partner, with nearly two-thirds living within 20 kilometres of them.