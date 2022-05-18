The 100 best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable

People enjoy drinks and friends on outdoor patios during the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People enjoy drinks and friends on outdoor patios during the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the average price of a home where you live?

While the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association shows that the average price of a home in Canada declined month-over-month, Canadians still spent more on home purchases in April 2022 than they did one year before. CTVNews.ca has gathered properties from across the country, listed at what is considered the average price of a home in their respective regions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social