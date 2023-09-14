Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
The dramatic experiment came to an end Wednesday as surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body of Maurice "Mo" Miller to his family for cremation.
It marked the longest a genetically modified pig kidney has ever functioned inside a human, albeit a deceased one. And by pushing the boundaries of research with the dead, the scientists learned critical lessons they're preparing to share with the Food and Drug Administration --- in hopes of eventually testing pig kidneys in the living.
"It's a combination of excitement and relief," Dr. Robert Montgomery, the transplant surgeon who led the experiment, told The Associated Press. "Two months is a lot to have a pig kidney in this good a condition. That gives you a lot of confidence" for next attempts.
Montgomery, himself a recipient of a heart transplant, sees animal-to-human transplants as crucial to ease the nation's organ shortage. More than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list, most who need a kidney, and thousands will die waiting.
So-called xenotransplantation attempts have failed for decades -- the human immune system immediately destroyed foreign animal tissue. What's new: Trying pigs genetically modified so their organs are more humanlike.
Some short experiments in deceased bodies avoided an immediate immune attack but shed no light on a more common form of rejection that can take a month to form. Last year, University of Maryland surgeons tried to save a dying man with a pig heart --- but he survived only two months as the organ failed for reasons that aren't completely clear. And the FDA gave Montgomery's team a list of questions about how pig organs really perform their jobs compared to human ones.
Montgomery gambled that maintaining Miller's body on a ventilator for two months to see how the pig kidney worked could answer some of those questions.
"I'm so proud of you," Miller's sister, Mary Miller-Duffy, said in a tearful farewell at her brother's bedside this week.
Miller had collapsed and was declared brain-dead, unable to donate his organs because of cancer. After wrestling with the choice, Miller-Duffy donated the Newburgh, New York, man's body for the pig experiment. She recently got a card from a stranger in California who's awaiting a kidney transplant, thanking her for helping to move forward desperately needed research.
"This has been quite the journey," Miller-Duffy said as she and her wife Sue Duffy hugged Montgomery's team.
On July 14, shortly before his 58th birthday, surgeons replaced Miller's own kidneys with one pig kidney plus the animal's thymus, a gland that trains immune cells. For the first month, the kidney worked with no signs of trouble.
But soon after, doctors measured a slight decrease in the amount of urine produced. A biopsy confirmed a subtle sign that rejection was beginning --- giving doctors an opportunity to tell if it was treatable. Sure enough, the kidney's performance bounced back with a change in standard immune-suppressing medicines that patients use today.
"We are learning that this is actually doable," said NYU transplant immunologist Massimo Mangiola.
The researchers checked off other FDA questions, including seeing no differences in how the pig kidney reacted to human hormones, excreted antibiotics or experienced medicine-related side effects.
"It looks beautiful, it's exactly the way normal kidneys look," Dr. Jeffrey Stern said Wednesday after removing the pig kidney at the 61-day mark for closer examination.
The next steps: Researchers took about 180 different tissue samples --- from every major organ, lymph nodes, the digestive tract --- to scour for any hints of problems due to the xenotransplant.
Experiments in the deceased cannot predict that the organs will work the same in the living, cautioned Karen Maschke, a research scholar at the Hastings Centre who is helping develop ethics and policy recommendations for xenotransplant clinical trials.
But they can provide other valuable information, she said. That includes helping to tease out differences between pigs with up to 10 genetics changes that some research teams prefer -- and those like Montgomery uses that have just a single change, removal of a gene that triggers an immediate immune attack.
"Why we're doing this is because there are a lot of people that unfortunately die before having the opportunity of a second chance at life," said Mangiola, the immunologist. "And we need to do something about it."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Hunter Biden indicted on U.S. federal firearms charges
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Why health officials aren’t calling new COVID-19 vaccines boosters anymore
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Canada
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns conviction for man who responded to overdose
Saskatchewan's top court has overturned the conviction of a man sent to jail for weapons possession after it found his rights were violated under a federal law that prevents someone from being arrested for drug possession while reporting an overdose.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
World
-
Hunter Biden indicted on U.S. federal firearms charges
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
-
Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity."
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee U.S.
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
-
Cyprus holds military drill with France, Italy and Greece to bolster security in east Mediterranean
The Cypriot president said Thursday that joint military maneuvers with three other European Union member states underway in the Eastern Mediterranean underscore the bloc's readiness to ensure security and stability in the region.
-
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago are suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters, their lawyers said Thursday.
-
U.S. names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to co-ordinate private sector aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.
Politics
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
-
Defence to show different side of 'Freedom Convoy' social media content
Defence lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Health
-
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
-
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
Sci-Tech
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Entertainment
-
Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters, drawing interest and ire
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
-
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
Business
-
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
-
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
-
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Sports
-
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
-
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Autos
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks, and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.