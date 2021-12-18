TORONTO -- Lotto Max players, especially those in Ontario, should definitely check their tickets for Friday night's draw.

The huge $70 million jackpot was won by someone who bought their ticket in Ontario.

Two of the draw's Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were also claimed by ticket holders in the province, as were two runner up prizes of $250,000 a piece.

A third Maxmillion prize went to a ticker holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 21 will be an estimated $18 million.