No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
Last fall, for example, many balked at Dunkin's decision to stop offering a free drink on their birthday and instead give them triple loyalty points on their purchase. On June 1, Sephora started requiring a US$25 minimum purchase for online customers looking to claim a free gift and 250 loyalty points during their birthday month. And Red Robin added a dine-in only and US$4.99 minimum purchase requirement for customers to get their free birthday burger.
Changes to birthday rewards or redemption requirements aren't new. Starbucks, which gives its rewards members a free drink or food item for their birthdays, progressively limited the timeframe for redeeming that gift over the years -- from 30 days, to one week, to four days and, finally, to just the date of your birthday in 2018.
Some experts say the cost of maintaining loyalty programs, as well as recent impacts of inflation and changes in consumer behaviour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among the reasons why companies may be pulling back.
"While we're assessing our own personal expenses, so are businesses," Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of Circana and retail expert, told The Associated Press. "Businesses have to look and say, 'Are these programs working? Are they working to full capacity? ... (And) is there another way of doing this that wouldn't cost us as much money?'"
For Sephora customers enrolled in its Beauty Insider birthday rewards, for example, they can still claim their free gift in person with no minimum purchase. But it costs the company money to ship products sold online, noted Leora Lanz, assistant dean of academic affairs and assistant professor of practice at Boston University's School of Hospitality Administration.
Sephora did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.
Despite consumer pushback, some chains have argued adjustments to rewards programs simply reflect how customers behave. In a statement to The Associated Press, Starbucks said it "found that the vast majority of members were using their birthday reward on their actual birthday."
Dunkin' argued that its new rewards program would give its customers more flexibility and a larger variety of food and drink options -- and in a statement to The Associated Press last week, the company said the new program lets "members celebrate their birthday even longer," pointing to the three-day window within which customers can triple their loyalty points on birthday purchases.
Still, the announcement felt off-putting for many Dunkin' customers, who shared frustrations online. In the months following Dunkin's announcement, dozens of Twitter users have expressed disappoinment over learning that the free birthday drink was gone. Some joked that they "no longer run on Dunkin,"' a dig at the chain's slogan, and others suggested that they might take their future business elsewhere.
Experts say the way companies communicate changes to rewards programs is key.
"What (brands) need to do is not make too many changes so often -- because you're going to start rubbing your audience the wrong way and it could backfire -- and you should be very thoughtful about it," Lanz said. "They do need to communicate it so that it's not a complete surprise."
Others say that drawing attention to what's "being lost" can also cause backlash -- and it's better to provide clear alternatives for consumers to feel rewarded.
Red Robin, which said it began the dine-in only and US$4.99 minimum purchase requirements to its free birthday burger "to maintain the integrity of the promotion" and give guests "the best possible experience" by celebrating in restaurants -- also introduced a half-birthday treat in 2023 "as an added gesture of appreciation."
Consumers are likely to continue to see changes to birthday rewards and customer loyalty programs down the road, Cohen noted.
"The pie is getting smaller for a lot of these discretionary items," he said, pointing to persistent high costs of living that consumers are facing and the increased competition among businesses vying for those limited dollars. "You're going to see a lot of (companies) assess their programs to try to figure out how to drive business in a more profitable way."
It's possible this could mean a scaling back of more rewards programs. But there could also be an opposite effect, Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said -- noting that some retailers could offer "potentially better birthday rewards to encourage a return to spending on frivolous items."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
'This can't be the new normal': LGBTQ2S+ advocates call on all levels of government to address hate
Activists are calling on all levels of government to come together to stand against "an alarming rise" of anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate after a Pride month punctuated by an increased number of anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests and attacks.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
Canada
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
-
Warnings remain from coast to coast as parts of Canada swelter under heat wave
Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that Environment Canada has warned could see temperatures reach highs near 40 degrees Celsius when humidity is factored in.
-
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
-
Officials report partial breach of dam in Iroquois Falls, Ont.
There has been a partial breach of the Twin Falls Dam in Iroquois Falls, officials reported late Wednesday.
-
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Residents of neighbourhood once branded 'Canada's Worst' take charge and create change
Sixteen years after a Regina neighbourhood was labelled 'Canada’s worst' by a national magazine, a small army of residents, volunteers and organizers are busy working to shed the image.
World
-
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
-
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 5 people and injures dozens
Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least fivepeople in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin's forces invaded Ukraine last year.
-
More than 950 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in first 6 months of 2023, group says
At least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, a Spanish migrant rights group said Thursday.
-
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific.
-
French justice is working overtime and the mood is stern after thousands of teen arrests
More than 3,600 people have been detained in the unrest across France since the death of Nahel Merzouk on June 27, with an average age of 17, according to the Interior Ministry.
-
Father of the bride and teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the "Creed" movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting.
Politics
-
Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Canada, U.S., Mexico gather in Cancun to talk North American trade irritants
North America's trading partners are in Cancun for two days of meetings to take stock of the last three years under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
-
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
Health
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
-
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
-
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
-
Aretha Franklin's sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
Five years after her death, the final wishes of music superstar Aretha Franklin are still unsettled. An unusual trial begins next Monday to determine which of two handwritten wills, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled.
-
'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
Business
-
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
-
A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
To undercut its fast-growing rivals, Subway is making a big change to its meats where roughly 20,000 U.S. locations will freshly slice their deli meat on-site.
-
Strike could cost $250 million per week, experts say, with consumers taking a hit too
The B.C. port workers strike could cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars per week, experts and business groups say, with smaller operators and consumers feeling the biggest pinch.
Lifestyle
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
-
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.
-
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
Wimbledon is finally dry as organizers try to catch up following 3 days of rain
The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times, giving organizers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis on Thursday for the first time at this year's tournament.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.