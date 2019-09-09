If you’re in the market for a luxury superyacht once owned by a tech tycoon, you’re in luck.

The Octopus, a 126 metre yacht owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, is on the market for a cool 295 million euros (about US$326 million).

Featuring two helicopter pads, a glass-bottom observation lounge, and accommodation for up to 26 guests in 13 cabins, the yacht is described as one of the most well-travelled yachts in the global fleet.

Allen, who died from cancer in 2018, reportedly used the ship to throw celebrity-studded parties and conduct marine research.

According to the listing, the Octopus has explored the coast of Antarctica, traversed the Northwest Passage, and recovered the ship’s bell from the wreck of the HMS Hood for the Royal Navy.

Allen was also on board the yacht to watch film director James Cameron make his famous dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, live-tweeting the mission from the deck of the ship.

But if marine research isn’t your area of interest the yacht has much more to offer, including a beach club and bar, a basketball court, pool, dining area complete with a pizza oven, and even a dive centre and hyperbaric chamber.

It also has storage for multiple watercraft, an SUV, two helicopters, and comes equipped with an eight-man submarine.