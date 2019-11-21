It seems the ever fashionable Duchess of Sussex is not losing sight of her Canadian connection -- Meghan was spotted wearing jewelry by Canadian designer Suetables this week, the latest example of the royal repping Canada.

Designer Suetables posted to their Instagram on Wednesday that Meghan was wearing charm necklaces that represented Prince Harry and their baby Archie.

“We are thrilled she chose to keep her loved ones close to her heart by wearing @suetables,” the brand wrote.

The post said that Meghan was wearing some of the brand’s zodiac charms, which are sold separately from the necklace chains. The two charms together retail for less than $100 in silver, but a gold version of one of the charms costs just under $80 alone.

The photo of Meghan wearing the jewelry comes from earlier this month, when she and Prince Harry met with family members of deployed army personnel.

Suetables was started by Sue Henderson and has two stores in Toronto and one in Montreal. The jewelry is designed, assembled and hand stamped in Toronto. The silver they use comes from artisans in Mexico, according to Suetables’ website, which says they “work with partners who enforce environmentally safe working conditions and utilize environmentally responsible technologies.”

Meghan lived in Toronto for many years while filming the TV series “Suits,” and has shown her support for Canadian designers frequently in the past.

She chose an ivory belted coat by Canadian knitwear designer Line the Label to wear out during the photo-op for her engagement to Prince Harry.

In their first joint public appearance since the announcement of their engagement, Meghan wore a navy double-breasted wool coat by Montreal-based outerwear label Mackage to a charity event for World AIDS Day in November of 2017.

Canadian fashion designer Bojana Sentaler sold out of a coat that Meghan wore at Christmas in 2017.

On another occasion, the duchess wore a sleeveless trench dress by the Calgary brand Nonie to an event in July of 2018.