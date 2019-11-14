TORONTO -- Prince Harry and Meghan have shared a previously unseen picture of baby Archie while wishing Prince Charles a happy 71st birthday.

The image was posted to the Sussexes' official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, on Thursday with a personal message for the heir to the throne, including their nicknames for His Royal Highness.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!," Sussex Royal wrote in the caption of the post.

The black and white photo, which was taken by Chris Allerton at Archie’s christening in July, shows Prince Charles standing next to Harry and his newest grandchild.

The Prince of Wales turned 71 while on a trip to India. Clarence House, which represents Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, shared a photo of Charles's birthday celebrations in Mumbai where he was treated to a birthday cake.

The Queen’s official office, Buckingham Palace, also posted a birthday greeting to Instragram with two pictures, one from present day and another throwback image of him as a baby with his mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Charles a happy birthday too, sharing three photos on their official Instagram, Kensington Royal.