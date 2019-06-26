An animal control officer has shared a heartbreaking picture of a pup that appears to be dumped on the side of the road waiting for its owner to return.

Sharon Norton, who works for Brookhaven Police Department in Mississippi, shared the images to a local lost and found pets page on Facebook on June 24.

The skinny dog is seen sat on the armchair strewn on the grass next to a broken TV and mattress.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food,” Norton wrote in the post.

“Shame on you for doing this to this puppy… one day karma will meet up with you.”

The puppy was taken to the city shelter before going to Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, where he will be nursed back to health and put up for adoption.

Norton named the pooch Lazy Boy Gaston aka the Armchair Bandit, because he’s “stealing hearts everywhere” and was found on Gaston Trail.

Facebook users shared dozens of messages of support for the dog and anger at whomever abandoned it.

“Just read this story up here in Toronto, Ontario and I am disgusted that any person would abandon a family member in this fashion,” Davide D’Intino wrote.

“It is heartbreaking to even think of what this poor dog suffered through and what he felt when he realized his family was not coming back for him.

“I am appalled at the depth of human indifference for animal life but I am grateful that your organization is giving this poor pup a second chance.”

Brookhaven Animal Rescue has already been inundated with adoption offers for the hound.

“We would love to adopt this adorable dog,” Stephanie Clark wrote.

“So loyal of him to wait, and so terrible of the owner to leave him behind.”