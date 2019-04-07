

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener’s Zayn Jinah





Warning: Readers may find some details in the story disturbing.

Police in southern Ontario are investigating after a woman says she found six dead puppies.

Amber Santa was walking her dog on Friday morning when she was crossing private property in Simcoe, Ont., which is located 76 km south of Kitchener. Her dog ran behind an abandoned house. She followed and made the grisly discovery: six puppies on the ground with their legs tied together.

“I was horrified,” Santa told CTV Kitchener.

The puppies looked like “brand new” babies that had been taken from their mother right after birth, according to Santa.

The “worst part,” she says, is that they look like they could have also been the same breed as her own dog, a golden retriever.

Santa is convinced that “something bad happened.”

“The condition they were in, they kind of blended in with the leaves and anybody could have stepped on them, anybody could have stumbled over them and not even noticed,” she said.

Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk branch of the Ontario Provincial Police said officers are still trying to figure out what happened, but they do have some information.

“If they were left out here, if it’s a litter, whatever the case may be ... we are going to be following up with that information that was received from the public,” he said.

“The investigation will take some time but we are going to follow the evidence and take it where it leads us,” he added. “We’re going to leave no stone unturned in finding out exactly what happened here.”

OPP are asking anyone with information to call them or contact Crime Stoppers.