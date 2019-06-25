Internet takes Ikea's build-a-couch tool to the next level
Ikea‘s website feature allows users to design their own couches and people have been posting designs which include drawbridges and mazes. (MeButInPogForm/Twitter)
Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:08AM EDT
Ikea probably wasn’t counting on people using their website’s planning tool to design couches with drawbridges, but here we are.
The Swedish-founded furniture company’s years-old digital tool allows users to design their own couches but creative people have been coming up with designs that go beyond simple seats, then sharing them on social media.
One user and his roommate designed a “couch fortress” with a drawbridge, which would cost $5,900 to make. Another person created an impressive re-creation of a goat’s face.
Several people even designed winding mazes made of couches that may look great, but would be far from practical as furniture.
The explosion of tweets appear to have started on June 21,after Twitter user @rudermensch designed a spacious a 70-seat, U-seat sofa, which would go for a little more than $19,700. The tweet has since garnered nearly 52,000 likes and 8,700 retweets.
Using a series of loveseats, ottomans and furniture cushions, some users appeared to have messages to give to the people and spelled out the words such as “couch,” the Korean boy band BTS and an exasperated “oof.”
One person even designed a robot-shaped couch they named “Sofa Bot 3000,” while others (inevitably) designed some that resemble parts of the male anatomy.
Several people have also compared the unconventional designs to structures people can build in the video game Minecraft or find in dungeons in Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda video game series.
who wants to buy me this $8700 couch that looks like a goat that i designed on the ikea couchbuilder pic.twitter.com/Brbas3riD4— ��️�� Bahn �� ��️�� (@BenTalisman) June 24, 2019
i do enjoy a good labyrinth as well pic.twitter.com/3BFZhvWDi4— annie! (@cloudycomets) June 24, 2019
thank you ikea for this extremely powerful $15,000 couch pic.twitter.com/UgwWPhV6JV— Judeo��Bolshevik (@rudermensch) June 21, 2019
Sofa Bot 3000 welcomes you to his comfort party. pic.twitter.com/ofcQTxfzrM— Sean (@seanlacey) June 24, 2019
C O U C H pic.twitter.com/dKTyA4ivxi— Patrick Laverick | Digital Ninja (@PatrickLaverick) June 23, 2019
pretty affordable for a couch dungeon #IKEA pic.twitter.com/55SZvPfI2U— Dead-Beat (@DeadB34t) June 24, 2019