Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us

The holiday season is officially just a couple of calendar pages away, and while preparation and planning ahead of the most wonderful time of year can be burdensome, Toys “R” Us has provided a list of hot items this year to help holiday gift shoppers.

The toy, clothing and baby product retail company has released a list of top toys for 2022, highlighting a curated list of their best gift ideas for kids.

From an Encanto- (Disney) themed playhouse to a Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road track set, there are a variety of options to choose from for the gift-giving season.

Some of the toys are exclusively sold by Toys “R” Us, such as the LiteHawk Highway Patrol Slot Car Set and the LEGO City Freight Train, and others. The toys will be made available in store and online throughout October and November.

The top toys of 2022:

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road

Imaginext Jurassic World Mega Stomp and Rumble Giga Dino

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Colourful Cafe Playset

Nerf Minecraft Sabrewing Motorized Bow

Magic Mixies Cauldron - Rainbow

Bluey 4WD and Campervan Playset

Akedo S3 Battle Arena

Encanto Magical Casa Madrigal

LOL Surprise Shine On Salon and Spa

LiteHawk Highway Patrol Slot Car Set

LEGO City Freight Train

ZURU Rainbocorn Rescue Surprise