TORONTO -- A teenager in Colorado ended up in hot water—literally--after driving their car into a swimming pool.

First responders in Lakewood, Colo. said the driver was able to escape the pool safely after the impromptu dip on Thursday.

“Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out,” West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter, sharing video footage of several divers helping to recover the vehicle.

Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out. Our dive team, assisting in recovering a car that went into a pool in the 1100 blk. of South Flower Circle. Driver & passenger got out- without injury. @LakewoodPDCO issued a citation to a teen driver. pic.twitter.com/AMHoafSycj — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 16, 2021

The Lakewood Police Department said no one was injured in the incident and thanked a local towing company for helping to fish out the car.

Police told WOWK 13 News the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse.

The person behind the wheel received a citation for careless driving, according to The Denver Post.