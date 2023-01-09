Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
With the holidays comes a season of gift giving, and for some this may include receiving a furry friend. While exciting at first, it can be challenging to navigate life with a new puppy.
Hannah Sotropa of the Toronto Humane Society shared some expert tips on CTV's Your Morning for new dog owners looking to become expert pet parents.
SETTING BATHROOM RULES
House training a puppy can seem daunting, said Sotropa, but if the right approach is taken there isn't need to worry. She says it's important to understand a new puppy doesn't poop inside the home out of bad behaviour but because they have yet to learn the appropriate place to use the bathroom or aren't being let out frequently.
"A great rule of thumb for new pet owners is that if you do have an animal who is four months in age, add one and that's typically the number of hours they can hold their bladder for, so around five hours if you have a four-month-old dog," Sotropa said Monday.
While supervision during their bathroom break is important, Sotropa said new pets need silence and space to do their business so they're able to focus on the task. Instead of constantly commanding them to use the bathroom, minimize the attention and focus on the reward when they're done.
"When they do go, you want to make sure that you really encourage [them], so you're really treating, rewarding and being consistent with your praise," she said.
PREVENTING JUMPING AND BARKING
The attention of a new jumping puppy can be cute, but Sotropa says it can pose as a problem once they get older and possibly bigger.
To avoid your new pet from jumping or barking it's important to ignore them and only reward them once they've calmed down.
"The biggest thing that you can do with the puppy who's jumping is to turn your back, so you want to ignore, ignore, ignore. If they're barking at you, avoid giving eye contact; by turning your back and avoiding eye contact you're removing their incentive, which is to get your attention," she said.
Sotropa says once the puppy learns they will be rewarded and given attention when they're being polite and quiet, they'll be less prone to jumping and barking to get the response they want.
SEPARATION ANXIETY
As many people return to the workforce and their daily routines at the start of the new year, leaving your pet at home can cause separation anxiety for them if the proper steps aren't taken to make sure they build their own independence first.
Separation anxiety in dogs is when they become overly attached to their owners and develop extreme anxiety when they're not around, causing them to lash out through destroying the home, pooping in the wrong area or barking and whining.
Sotropa says it's imperative to create these skills in the first years of a pet's life so in the future they'll be less stressed and more independent. Giving them personal time in a designated area like a crate could help with this, she explains.
"Practicing alone time away from your pet by crate training is a great way to do so where they have a safe space they can seek comfort in and they're more likely to resort to a healthy coping mechanism in their crate than they are if they don't," she said.
In the event you need to leave them home alone, Sotropa says it's important to show and ease them into your departing routine so they don't feel abandoned if they notice you putting on your shoes or grabbing your keys to leave them.
"We all have departure cues whether it's grabbing a toothbrush, jacket, keys or wallet that indicate it's time for us to go and so making those possible triggers, where the anxiety might already be building early on, as desensitized as possible will set you up for success," she said.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls.
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
Seniors, parents in Alberta can apply for monthly assistance payments starting Jan. 18
Starting Jan. 18, Albertans 65 years and older who are not receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit, as well as eligible parents with children under the age of 18, can apply online through the government portal or in person to receive $600 from the government.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Vatican reopens investigation into teen's 1983 disappearance
The Vatican said Monday it has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and weeks after her family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause.
Canada
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Seniors, parents in Alberta can apply for monthly assistance payments starting Jan. 18
Starting Jan. 18, Albertans 65 years and older who are not receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit, as well as eligible parents with children under the age of 18, can apply online through the government portal or in person to receive $600 from the government.
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
How passengers were treated during the holidays to be discussed at committee hearing Monday
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues is meeting on Monday afternoon, to discuss an opposition-backed request for an emergency hearing to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
World
-
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
-
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
-
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
-
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
-
Palestinian PM says Israel quashing anti-occupation protests
The Palestinian prime minister accused Israel's new ultra-nationalist government of blocking 'even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation,' according to an interview published Monday, after Israel retaliated for the Palestinians' successful effort to enlist UN help.
Politics
-
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
-
How passengers were treated during the holidays to be discussed at committee hearing Monday
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues is meeting on Monday afternoon, to discuss an opposition-backed request for an emergency hearing to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.
-
Canada sanctions Iranian entities and officials, citing misinformation
Canada has imposed another round of sanctions, punishing three Iranian entities and two leaders Ottawa blames for propagating misinformation.
Health
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
-
Toronto's UHN hospital network under 'Code Grey' amid digital systems outage
The University Health Network in Toronto said Monday it is currently under a 'Code Grey' as it experiences an outage with its digital systems.
-
Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths
Mattel Inc's Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million "Rock 'n Play" sleepers, following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019.
Sci-Tech
-
Plane prepares to take off for first U.K. satellite launch
Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
-
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
Entertainment
-
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid
Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd., the 'Anarchy in the U.K.' singer said on Monday.
-
Prince Harry says royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the Royal Family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles III as a 'suicide mission.'
-
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
'Homeland' star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year.
Business
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
Bank CEOs say higher credit requirements manageable following regulator boost
Canadian bank CEOs say they're able to adapt to the higher credit requirements the banking regulator has set in preparation for more uncertain economic times ahead.
-
Energy price volatility to continue in 2023 amid geopolitical uncertainty: Deloitte
Deloitte's energy, oil and gas price forecast released Monday says energy prices will likely be volatile in the first quarter of 2023 as geopolitical uncertainty continues.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
-
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
Sports
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
-
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.
-
Five Canadians chosen by FIFA to officiate at this summer's Women's World Cup
Five Canadians have been named as match officials for this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.