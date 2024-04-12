Lifestyle

    • Florence's famed Ponte Vecchio to be restored to former glory with two-year makeover

    The Ponte Vecchio is one of Florence's most popular tourist attractions. (Fani Kurti / iStockphoto / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) The Ponte Vecchio is one of Florence's most popular tourist attractions. (Fani Kurti / iStockphoto / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    In the seven centuries since the Ponte Vecchio was first built in Florence, Italy, the bridge has watched the city changing around it, surviving floods, fires and the Nazi invasion in World War II.

    Now, the famed bridge itself is getting a two-year makeover, at the cost of about €2 million, to restore it to its former glory, the city of Florence and the Marchesi Antinorini winemakers announced on Wednesday.

    It marks the first such restoration and cleaning of the bridge, though it has undergone regular maintenance and several renovations to ensure its stability, the city’s culture ministry added.

    "This is a historic project because Ponte Vecchio has never had a restoration intervention of this technical complexity," Florence’s mayor Dario Nardella told reporters on Thursday. "In the end we will have an even more beautiful bridge than we are used to seeing."

    Widely considered one of the biggest achievements in European medieval engineering, the pedestrian bridge spans the Arno River with colorful buildings that house dozens of jewelry shops jutting out of its sides. An upper gallery connects the Uffizi Gallery with the Pitti Palace.

    It was built in 1345. (TT / iStockphoto / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)Such is the

    Ponte Vecchio’s significance that it was the only bridge across the Arno River spared by the retreating German army towards the end of World War II.

    The upcoming restoration work will entail restoring and cleaning the whole bridge to eliminate algae, moss, liches and weeds growing there, as well any deposits left by chemicals in the river. Previous replacement joints will be upgraded, the stone itself will be strengthened and the footpath’s stone will be restored too.

    Work on the upper section of the bridge will begin in October and November later this year, while work on the lower part of the bridge will take place in summer 2025 and 2026.

    About half the funds required for the project are being donated by Marchesi Antinori, one of Italy’s best-known wine-making families.

    "Our family history has always been inextricably linked to Florence since the 13th century," the group’s president, Piero Antinori, told reporters Thursday. "The city has given us so much over the centuries, which is why it is a pleasure for us to be able to be part of this important project."

    Private donors contributing to the restoration of historic monuments has become increasingly common in Italy as the country’s budget for maintaining them has been drastically reduced.

    In 2011, luxury leather goods company Tod’s pledged €25 million (then US$32 million) toward the restoration of the Colosseum while Diesel agreed to restore the Rialto Bridge in Venice for €5 million (then US$6.4 million) in May 2013.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News