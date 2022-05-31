Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022

U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.

