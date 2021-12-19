After a long and unexpected intermission due to COVID-19, musicians and buskers are back to performing in Montreal’s Metro stations, a welcome soundtrack returning to some of the city’s busiest commuter hubs.

Sarah Vanderzon is just one of the musicians who has been welcomed back into the space with her guitar. She told CTV News that she’s happy to be back in the Metro.

“When you’re singing at home, for me, I just sing to a wall,” she said.

“Even if there's just one person that passes every five minutes, it's way better than to be in a small space [by yourself] and just kind of singing. There's no atmosphere when you're singing alone.”

She first started playing in the Metro in 2017, after auditioning through a program to select buskers for the transit system. Now, she has a spot she reserves.

“People come and go, they smile, they’re happy, I’m happy, I’m glad to be here,” she said.

“Your voice travels, so I love the space, that's what I love, I love the reverb.”

From cafes to concert halls, all gigs came to a grinding half last spring, putting passions and potential paycheques on hold. For those who busk in the Metro, it’s not often a big payday.

“In an hour I can easily make $100 or I can also make $10, so it really varies,” Vanderzon said. “Depends on people's humour during the day, if it's pay week. You never know.”

Vanderzon said that when she used the Metro on a regular basis for transportation, buskers were her favourite part. Some people who have heard her perform in the Metro have then talked to her, followed her on social media and even attended her formal shows outside of busking.

“It’s honestly really great for musicians,” she said.

When the pandemic hit and the program that allowed buskers into the Metro was cancelled, she pivoted to doing livestreams of her music.

“I wrote a lot during the pandemic,” she said. “There was definitely a void, I was definitely feeling like I was missing out, so when they approved [buskers returning to the Metro] I was like: ‘Ah, this is great, a great way to get back into it.’”

She’s not the only musician who appreciates the chance to play in the Metro.

Geoff Zachernuk picked up the violin five years ago, but still considers himself a beginner. Living in close quarters with other people, including his landlord, it’s not easy to practice at home, particularly during the pandemic.

“I haven’t heard my instrument for two years,” he said. “I have to play with the mute on at home, so here I can listen to my instrument and I can work on my sound.”

Busking in the Metro is a chance for him to work on both his skills and his confidence, helping him get over his fear of playing in front of other people.

“Also I’m getting paid to practice, so that’s huge for me,” he added.

“It doesn’t really matter how much I make as long as I’m doing something I love.”

He pointed out that “things have been kind of desperate for a couple years now” for many people due to the pandemic, and that music “gives people a little bit of hope.”

Vanderzon agrees, saying that some people have told her she’s made their day by performing on their commute.

“It’s heartwarming, I really enjoy it here,” she said.

According to Vanderzon, not every station is allowing buskers back in, but by summer, she’s hoping the music will be everywhere again.