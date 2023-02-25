Beware the budget butt lift, regulators warn amid social media-inspired boom

During a Brazilian butt lift, fat is taken via liposuction from other areas of the body and injected into the buttocks. (Ronstik/Adobe Stock) During a Brazilian butt lift, fat is taken via liposuction from other areas of the body and injected into the buttocks. (Ronstik/Adobe Stock)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social