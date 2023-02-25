Beware the budget butt lift, regulators warn amid social media-inspired boom
The office in Miami where she scheduled what's known as a Brazilian butt lift had closed and transferred her records to a different facility, she said. The price she was quoted -- and paid upfront -- increased the day of the procedure, and she said she did not meet her surgeon until she was about to be placed under general anesthesia.
"I was ready to walk out," said Ruston, 44, of Lake Alfred in Central Florida. "But I had paid everything."
A few days after the July procedure, Ruston was hospitalized due to infection, blood loss, and nausea, her medical records show.
"I went cheap. That's what I did," Ruston recalled recently. "I looked for the lowest price, and I found him on Instagram."
People like Ruston are commonly lured to office-based surgery centers in South Florida through social media marketing that makes Brazilian butt lifts and other cosmetic surgery look deceptively painless, safe, and affordable, say researchers, patient advocates, and surgeon groups.
Unlike ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals, where a patient might stay overnight for observation after treatment, office-based surgery centers offer procedures that don't typically require an inpatient stay and are regulated as an extension of a doctor's private practice.
But such surgical offices are often owned by corporations that can offer discount prices by contracting with surgeons who are incentivized to work on as many patients per day as possible, in as little time as possible, according to state regulators and physicians critical of the facilities.
Ruston said she now lives with constant pain, but for other patients a Brazilian butt lift cost them their lives. After a rash of deaths, and in the absence of national standards, Florida regulators were the first in the nation to enact rules in 2019 meant to make the procedures safer. More than three years later, data shows deaths still occur.
Patient advocates and some surgeons -- including those who perform the procedure themselves -- anticipate the problem will only get worse. Emergency restrictions imposed by the state's medical board in June expired in September, and the corporate business model popularized in Miami is spreading to other cities.
"We're seeing entities that have a strong footprint in low-cost, high-volume cosmetic surgery, based in South Florida, manifesting in other parts of the country," said Dr. Bob Basu, a vice president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a practicing physician in Houston.
During a Brazilian butt lift, fat is taken via liposuction from other areas of the body -- such as the torso, back, or thighs -- and injected into the buttocks. More than 61,000 buttock augmentation procedures, both butt lifts and implants, were performed nationwide in 2021, a 37 per cent increase from the previous year, according to data from the Aesthetic Society, a trade group of plastic surgeons.
As with all surgery, complications can occur. Miami-Dade County's medical examiner has documented nearly three dozen cosmetic surgery patient deaths since 2009, of which 26 resulted from a Brazilian butt lift. In each case, the person died from a pulmonary fat embolism, when fat entered the bloodstream through veins in the gluteal muscles and stopped blood from flowing to the lungs.
No national reporting system nor insurance code tracks outcomes and patient demographics for a Brazilian butt lift. About 3 per cent of surgeons worldwide had a patient die as a result of the procedure, according to a 2017 report from an Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation task force.
Medical experts said the problem is driven, in part, by having medical professionals like physician assistants and nurse practitioners perform key parts of the butt lift instead of doctors. It's also driven by a business model that is motivated by profit, not safety, and incentivizes surgeons to exceed the number of surgeries outlined in their contracts.
In May, after a fifth patient in as many months died of complications in Miami-Dade County, Dr. Kevin Cairns proposed the state's emergency rule to limit the number of butt lifts a surgeon could perform each day.
"I was getting sick of reading about women dying and seeing cases come before the board," said Cairns, a physician and former member of the Florida Board of Medicine.
Some doctors performed as many as seven, according to disciplinary cases against surgeons prosecuted by the Florida Department of Health. The emergency rule limited them to no more than three, and required the use of an ultrasound to help surgeons lower the risk of a pulmonary fat clot.
But a group of physicians who perform Brazilian butt lifts in South Florida clapped back and formed Surgeons for Safety. They argued the new requirements would make the situation worse. Qualified doctors would have to do fewer procedures, they said, thus driving patients to dangerous medical professionals who don't follow rules.
The group has since donated more than US$350,000 to the state's Republican Party, Republican candidates, and Republican political action committees, according to campaign contribution data from the Florida Department of State.
Surgeons for Safety declined KHN's repeated interview requests. Although the group's president, Dr. Constantino Mendieta, wrote in an August editorial that he agreed not all surgeons have followed the standard of care, he called the limits put on surgeons "arbitrary." The rule sets "a historic precedent of controlling surgeons," he said during a meeting with Florida's medical board.
In January, Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Republican, filed a draft bill with the state legislature that proposes no limit on the number of Brazilian butt lifts a surgeon can perform in a day. Instead, it requires office surgery centers where the procedures are performed to staff one physician per patient and prohibits surgeons from working on more than one person at a time.
The bill would also allow surgeons to delegate some parts of the procedure to other clinicians under their direct supervision, and the surgeon must use an ultrasound.
Florida's legislature convenes on March 7.
Consumers considering cosmetic procedures are urged to be cautious. Like Ruston, many people base their expectations on before-and-after photos and marketing videos posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.
"That's very dangerous," said Basu, of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. "They're excited about a low price and they forget about doing their homework," he said.
The average price of a buttocks augmentation in 2021 was US$4,000, according to data from the Aesthetic Society. But that's only for the physician's fee and does not cover anesthesia, operating room fees, prescriptions, or other expenses. A "safe" Brazilian butt lift, performed in an accredited facility and with proper aftercare, costs between US$12,000 and US$18,000, according to a recent article on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' website.
Although Florida requires a physician's license to perform liposuction on patients who are under general anesthesia, it's common in the medical field for midlevel medical practitioners, such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners, to do the procedure in office settings, according to Dr. Mark Mofid, who co-authored the 2017 Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation task force study.
By relying on staffers who don't have the same specialty training and get paid less, office-based surgeons can complete more butt lifts per day and charge a lower price.
"They're doing all of them simultaneously in three or four different rooms, and it's being staffed by one surgeon," said Mofid, a plastic surgeon in San Diego, who added that he does not perform more than one Brazilian butt lift in a day. "The surgeon isn't doing the actual case. It's assistants."
Basu said patients should ask whether their doctor holds privileges to perform the same procedure at a hospital or ambulatory surgery center, which have stricter rules than office surgery centers in terms of who can perform butt lifts and how they should be done.
People in search of bargains are reminded that cosmetic surgery can have other serious risks beyond the deadly fat clots, such as infection and organ puncture, plus problems with the kidneys, heart, and lungs.
Ruston's surgery was performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon she said she found on Instagram. She was originally quoted US$4,995, which she said she paid in full before surgery. But when she arrived in Miami, she said, the clinic tacked on fees for liposuction and for post-surgical garments and devices.
"I ended up having to pay, like, US$8,000," Ruston said. A few days after Ruston returned home to Lake Alfred, she said, she started to feel dizzy and weak and called 911.
Paramedics took her to an emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with anemia due to blood loss, and blood and abdominal infections, her medical records show.
"If I could go back in time," she said, "I wouldn't have had it done."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Canada
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
World
-
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
-
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
-
Nigerians vote for new president, braving long delays to bring change
Nigeria's presidential election was marked by long delays at some polling stations on Saturday that did not deter large crowds of voters hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.
-
More than 70 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso, extremists say
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
-
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
Politics
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
Sci-Tech
-
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize
The French documentary "On the Adamant" (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
-
Met Opera marks 1st year of Ukraine war with concert
The Metropolitan Opera marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a concert Friday.
-
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84.
Business
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
Lifestyle
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
-
Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles' glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.
Sports
-
Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91
The Toronto Raptors win their fourth straight game, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Red Bull's Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing on Saturday.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.