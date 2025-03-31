ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Who is ‘middle class’ in Canada in 2025?

By Robin Della Corte

Published

All Canadian political parties are promising financial relief for Canada’s middle class in the federal election, but who is considered middle class in 2025?


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.